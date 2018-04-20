ADOT announces winners of Safety Message Contest

ADOT has announced the winners of the Safety Message Contest. After tallying more than 2,500 votes for the 15 safety message finalists, the winning messages are: Buckle up buttercup, Road rage gives you wrinkles, and Camping in the left lane attracts bears. All three messages will appear on overhead signs statewide through the weekend. ADOT Director John Halikowski hopes that by placing these safety messages on overhead signs it will improve driver behavior and make the roads safer for all of us.