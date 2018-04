In honor of the Town of Chino Valley turning 50 next year, town officials are planning a party with the help of community involvement. Council member and chair of the event’s planning committee, Mike Best, says anyone interested in getting involved should attend the committee’s next meeting on Wednesday, May 2nd at 6:00 p.m., at the Chino Valley Community Center. Officials say the event will occur in conjunction with the Town’s annual First Territorial Capital Days celebration in September 2020.