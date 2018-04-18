Verde Valley responds to a car off the road on a steep incline with the driver still inside

Wednesday afternoon, Verde Valley Fire responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Broadway and Bent River Road in Clarkdale. Battalion Chief Dean Koropatnicki says crews arrived to find a car off the road on a steep incline with a single occupant. The driver was still inside and did not want to exit due to the cars precarious position. Koropatnicki says crews tied tensioning lines to the vehicle from the fire engines to stabilize the car and that once the car was stabilized the driver was extricated. He says though the car was off the road, the westbound lane of Broadway was blocked for a short time due to the emergency vehicles. The driver was uninjured.