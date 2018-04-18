Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation seeking volunteers for annual work project

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Red Mountain Chapter, in cooperation with Game and Fish, is seeking volunteers for its annual Adopt-A-Ranch work project next Saturday, April 28th, near Payson. This year’s project includes installing three water catchments made from tractor tires, as well as removing wire and posts from a section of old fencing, at the Chevelon Butte Cattle Company. Dinner will be provided for all volunteers, as well as breakfast the following morning. Volunteers also are asked to bring leather gloves, long-sleeved shirts, fence pliers and plenty of water. To sign up call (602) 228-4601.