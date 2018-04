Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission Wildfire Expo and Earth Day Celebration is this Saturday, from 10 to 3, next to the courthouse square. Cortez Street will be blocked off from Goodwin to Gurley for displays including Fire Engines, Emergency Services, Fire Prevention, National Weather Service, Red Cross, Animal Disaster Services and more. Information will also be available on preserving the environment, energy conservation, solar energy and recycling.