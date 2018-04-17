The Rattlesnake Fire continues to burn southeast of Whiteriver, on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, San Carlos Indian Reservation and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. The human caused fire is 5 percent contained and, at last update, had burned just short of 6,300 acres. Fire crews continue to reinforce and strengthen the containment line along the north and east side of the fire. Fresh firefighting crews are being sent south of the fire to improve and prepare control lines to prevent additional fire spread onto the San Carlos Indian Reservation.