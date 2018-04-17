Counterfeit money maker caught by Flagstaff Police

Flagstaff Police arrested an alleged counterfeiter Friday night. Sgt Cory Runge says officers were called to an area grocery store on a report a man had just passed counterfeit $100 bills. Runge says officers located 43-year old Christopher Rock exiting a nearby business and he was taken into custody. The Mesa man was in possession of heroin paraphernalia, meth, counterfeit bills as well as the equipment to make the bills. Rock also had a warrant out of Yavapai County. Rock was jailed on felony drug and forging charges. Runge says any business that’s been a victim of counterfeit $100 bills is urged to call the department.