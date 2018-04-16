Rattlesnake Fire at over 5,700 acres in size

The Rattlesnake fire in eastern Arizona has grown to over 5,700-acres. Apache Sitgreaves National Forest officials say the fire, which started last Wednesday, is 3% contained with a Type-2 Incident Management Team now in charge of the fires management. The human caused fire is burning southeast of Whiteriver, and covers three jurisdictions; Fort Apache Indian Reservation, San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Officials say a portion of the fire is currently burning in an area charred by the Wallow Fire. The burn area is closed to the public. Crews are conducting burnout operations along forest service roads in hopes of stopping the fires spread. Stage 2 Fire restrictions are now in place on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Campfires are banned from 7-am to 7-pm and debris burning is prohibited.