MATFORCE’s Yavapai Reentry Projects ‘From Inmate to Citizen’

MATFORCE’s Yavapai Reentry Project is hosting a free presentation called ‘From Inmate to Citizen’. The presentation and discussion will be held on May 2nd from 5:30 to 7:30pm, at the Prescott Library, on Goodwin Street in Prescott. The presentation will help families and friends understand these challenges and will help them gain a better understanding of how to best guide and communicate effectively with individuals and family members returning from prison. For questions, please contact MATFORCE at matforce@cableone.net or 928-708-0100.