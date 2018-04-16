Granite Creek Cleanup this Saturday

This Saturday at 9am is the annual Granite Creek Cleanup. In the past 12 years, Granite Creek Cleanup’s approximately 5,000 participants have removed over 46 tons of waste materials from Prescott waterways, trails, and natural areas. This year, participants can choose to be involved in other activities including trail repair and trash cleanup in Watson Woods Riparian Preserve, along with the traditional trash and debris cleanup along the creeks in town. Early registration is recommended. For more information and to register call (928) 445-5669.