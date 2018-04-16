Free yard waste disposal at the 16th Annual Sedona Firewise Cleanup

Sedona Fire District and the U.S. Forest Service are joining together for the 16th Annual Sedona Firewise Cleanup. To help create defensible space, Sedona residents may drop off yard waste at Fire Station #4, located on Forest Road in Uptown Sedona, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 18th, 19th and 20st, from 8am to 5pm. The free drop off program is for yard debris, including brush, tree and shrub trimmings, as well as bagged leaves and pine needles but not cactus. All weeds, leaves, grasses, and pine needles must be bagged. Visit www.sedonafire.org or www.firewise.org to learn how to make your property safe from wildfire or call the Sedona Fire District for more information or to schedule a free home wildfire assessment.