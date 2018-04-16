The First Cottonwood Earth Day March and Rally will take place on Sunday at 10 am. The March will start at Riverfront Park and end with a rally at the Verde Valley Montessori School. The march and rally are sponsored by the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance and are open to the public. Speakers at the rally include Jim Gale, a former Forest Ranger, and Frances Julia Riemer, a member of Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance, providing information on how local towns and cities can adopt strong climate action plans.