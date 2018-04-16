Cities of Cottonwood and Sedona to start fire restrictions Friday

The Cities of Cottonwood and Sedona are implementing fire restrictions as of Friday at 8:00 a.m. Restrictions prohibit all open fires, fire pits and campfires. No new burn permits will be issued and existing burn permits will be suspended. As always, Fireworks are prohibited. These restrictions also prohibit the outdoor use of equipment that generates sparks or open flames. This restricts the outdoor use of welding equipment, grinders and chain saws. Cities will continue to allow cooking on propane grills, however, charcoal barbecue grills are prohibited in city parks and public areas; though will be allowed at private residences so long as they are covered. Smoking in city parks shall be limited to designated smoking areas.