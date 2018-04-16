Another major phase of the Grand Canyon South Rim Roads Improvement Project is set to begin this week

Grand Canyon National Park is undergoing one of the largest road construction projects in the Parks history, to help preserve and extend the life of existing roads. Another major phase of the South Rim Roads Improvement Project is set to begin this week, when contractors begin paving Village Loop Drive. This work, starting Thursday, is expected to take three to three-and-a-half weeks to finish. In addition to the paving work in Grand Canyon Village, South Entrance Road from Yavapai Geology Museum to Park Headquarters is anticipated to reopen Thursday. Also, the Maswik Lodge shuttle bus stop will be closed Tuesday through Monday to allow for concrete to be poured and cured, and South Kaibab trailhead parking lot will be closed the second week in May for paving.