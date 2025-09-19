MY RADIO PLACE

20 Year Old Man Charged in Pursuit in PV Thursday Morning

September 19, 2025 /

9/19 Prescott Valley Police were involved in a pursuit Thursday morning while working a speed-enforcement detail on Highway-69. Officials say they tried to stop a driver for speeding, but he took off through the Cal Ranch parking lot, initiating a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect was involved in 2-separate collisions with other motorists. The 20-year-old suspect then crashed his vehicle near Circle K and tried to escape on foot. He was caught and charged with Unlawful Flight, Criminal Damage, Endangerment, and DUI.

