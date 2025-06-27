2 Separate Pursuits Land Bikers in Jail in Yavapai County

6/27 YCSO arrested two bikers this week, during separate pursuits. Officials say Wednesday night, Robert Plamondon fled from deputies when they tried to stop him on Highway-69, between Prescott and Prescott Valley. Plamondon fled at a high rate of speed, but was found at a residence. Wednesday afternoon, a deputy attempted to stop Peyton Proper on Willow Creek Road, near Prescott Airport, but he also fled. Proper was caught when deputies spotted him trying to load his motorcycle into a truck. Both were arrested on felony charges of flight, reckless driving and excessive speed.