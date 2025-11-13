17 Apply For Vacancy on AZ Court of Appeals Division 1/Full Release Attached

Applications can be viewed online at the Commission’s website, azcourts.gov/jnc. The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments will review the applications and hear comments at a public meeting on Dec. 19, 2025. The meeting will be held in Conference Room 101 of the Arizona State Courts Building, 1501 W. Washington Phoenix, AZ 85007. Meeting details will be available on the public meeting notice. The public meeting notice and meeting agenda will be posted on the Commission’s website at least seven days prior to the meeting. Members of the public may address the Commission on the day of the meeting. Written comments may also be submitted via email to jnc@courts.az.gov or mailed to 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ, 85007. It is not necessary to submit multiple copies of written comments — email is preferred. Comments must be received no later than Dec. 16 to be considered. Anonymous comments cannot be considered. The Commission will select the applicants to be interviewed at the Dec. 19 meeting, they will then be interviewed on Jan. 8. The logistics of this meeting will be available after the Dec. 19 meeting. After the interviews, the Commission will recommend at least three nominees to Gov. Katie Hobbs, who will appoint the new judge.