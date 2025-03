3/21 The National Interagency Fire Center says 15-new wildfires were reported yesterday in the Southern, Rocky Mountain, and Eastern areas. Fifty uncontained fires are burning in 16-states with 23 of those burning in Oklahoma. So far this fire year, 11,912-wildfires have burned 396,631-acres across the United States. This is above the 10-year average for the number of wildfires, but below the 10-year average of acreage burned.