15 Large Wildfires Being Suppressed in the U.S.

6/13 The National Interagency Fire Center says there are currently 15-large wildfires being suppressed across seven geographic areas. More than 2,700 wildland firefighters and support personnel are currently assigned to the incidents. Since the start of the year, 31,039-wildfires have burned nearly 1.3-million acres nationwide. In addition to supporting fires in the U.S., crews are being sent to Canada, where the national preparedness level is 5. Firefighters have been sent to Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.