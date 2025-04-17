MY RADIO PLACE

13 Candidates Vying for Vacancy on Superior Court in Pima County/Release Attached

April 17, 2025 /

13 Applicants Being Considered for Vacancy on Superior Court in Pima County

PHOENIX – The public is invited to comment on 13 applicants for a vacancy on the Superior Court in Pima County created by the retirement of Hon. James E. Marner.

The applicants are:
  • Caroline S. Allen
  • Michael J. Martinez Areinoff
  • Daniel R. Huff
  • Walter I. Goncalves, Jr.
  • Maria A. Morlacci
  • Nanette C. A. Morrow
  • Lauri J. Owen
  • James W. Rappaport
  • Nicole P. Savel
  • Kristin J. Schriner
  • Nathaniel J. Walters
  • Kendrick A. Wilson
  • Antonio Lopez Zapata

Applications can be viewed online at the Commission’s website, azcourts.gov/jnc.

The Pima County Commission on Trial Court Appointments will review applications and hear comments at a public meeting on May 5, 2025. Meeting details will be on the public meeting notice. The public meeting notice and meeting agenda will be posted on the Commission’s website at least seven days prior to the meeting.

Members of the public may address the Commission on the day of the meeting or send written comments via email to [email protected] or mailed to 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ, 85007. It is not necessary to submit multiple copies of written comments — email is preferred. Comments must be received no later than April 30 to be considered. Anonymous comments cannot be considered.

The Commission will select the applicants to be interviewed at the May 5 meeting, they will then be interviewed on May 19. The logistics of this meeting will be available after the May 5 meeting. After the interviews, the Commission will recommend at least three nominees to Gov. Katie Hobbs, who will appoint the new judge.

