110 Drivers Charged with DUI over Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend

3/20 The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says 110-drivers were arrested and charged with DUI during the Saint Patrick’s Day weekend DUI Saturation Patrols. Officials say 18 were charged with Extreme DUI, 11 for aggravated DUI and 99 were charged with misdemeanor DUI. There were also 48 DUI drug arrests and 3 under 21 DUI arrests. Contact was also made with 110 designated drivers.