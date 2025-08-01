MY RADIO PLACE

0 Containment on Lookout and Clear Cut Fires

August 1, 2025 /

8/1 No containment yet on 2-lightning sparked fires on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. The Lookout Fire is at 300-acres while the Clear Cut Fire is 108-acres. Both are burning about 6-miles from each other on the southern Alpine Ranger District. Officials say incoming monsoonal storms helped and hindered fire crews with suppression efforts. The rain helped with the fire, but the amount of lightning, kept firefighters under cover.

