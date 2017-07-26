Crop Circles

Camp Verde OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Center) helps people in our community who KNOW interesting and valuable things, to share ideas or skills with their community by facilitating a workshop or learning group.

As part of our Summer lineup, Robert Redding, a retired cross-country truck driver and now a published author, is speaking about Crop Circles on July 26, 9 to Noon at the Camp Verde Community Library. Robert flew to England in 2011 to take a tour of the crop circles that form around Stonehenge.

