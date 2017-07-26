Crop Circles
July 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Camp Verde OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Center) helps people in our community who KNOW interesting and valuable things, to share ideas or skills with their community by facilitating a workshop or learning group.
As part of our Summer lineup, Robert Redding, a retired cross-country truck driver and now a published author, is speaking about Crop Circles on July 26, 9 to Noon at the Camp Verde Community Library. Robert flew to England in 2011 to take a tour of the crop circles that form around Stonehenge.
Do YOU have ideas or skills to share? Or do you know someone who does? Contact Grace Kirkwood, 928-567-3949, or Honey Rubin to learn more.
1 Comment
craig vann / July 26, 2017 at 3:13 PM
greetings to you ,
id be interested in attending another one of roberts talks on crop circles and the topic of the annunaki . he was here today in camp verde. will he be doing anymore presentations here in the verde valley ???
